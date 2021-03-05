Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.97. 271,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 969,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.
Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)
Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.
