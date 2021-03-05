Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.97. 271,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 969,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

