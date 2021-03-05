Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.