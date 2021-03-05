Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 607,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979,605. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

