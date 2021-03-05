Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.74. 1,561,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,979,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

