Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. 1,654,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,157,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after buying an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 192,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.