Interface, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Interface in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Interface’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Interface alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.23 on Friday. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 19.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 29.0% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interface by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.