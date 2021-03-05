International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of International Business Machines worth $220,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,952. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

