International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 3.6% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,952. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

