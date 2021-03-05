International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 28th total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,015,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 976,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,104. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.