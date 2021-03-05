International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

