International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.62% of International Game Technology worth $194,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of IGT opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

