International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) vs. MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Critical Survey

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MedX and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 3 4 0 2.57

International Money Express has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than MedX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MedX and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Money Express $319.60 million 1.76 $19.61 million $0.82 18.05

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Volatility & Risk

MedX has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MedX and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07%

Summary

International Money Express beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

