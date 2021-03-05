International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $5.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.39 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.15 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.30 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in International Paper by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $669,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in International Paper by 12.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 14.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

