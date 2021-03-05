International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,604,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 867.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 586,985 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $52.05 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

