International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 52,450.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

