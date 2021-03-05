International Seaways (INSW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

