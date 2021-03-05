Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect Intertape Polymer Group to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$26.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

