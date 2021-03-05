Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITPOF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

