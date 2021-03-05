Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

