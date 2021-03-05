Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.00. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

ITP stock traded up C$1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.37. The company had a trading volume of 349,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,763. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$7.02 and a 52 week high of C$26.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

