Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,655 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,476,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 212,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $79.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

