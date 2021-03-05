Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,124 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $129.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

