Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report earnings per share of $6.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Intuit reported earnings per share of $4.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.21. 1,542,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.