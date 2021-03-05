Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 54.4% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ BSMO opened at $25.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

