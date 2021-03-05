Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSMR opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.