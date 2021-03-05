Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $605,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

VLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. 11,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,324. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

