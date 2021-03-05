Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 30.8% in February

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000.

KBWR stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

