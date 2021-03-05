Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,632. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.