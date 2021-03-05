Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

PZA stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

