Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Michael B. Yongue’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.40. 3,231,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,223,641. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

