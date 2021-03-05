Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,436 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 952,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 278,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 921,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 65,484 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 504,974 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

