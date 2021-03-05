Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Position Boosted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.32. 10,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,961. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.