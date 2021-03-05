InvestDigital Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,139.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $225,076.88 and approximately $90,139.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.54 or 0.00749040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00042710 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,117,575 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

