Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 5th (ARESF, ATHOF, BDRBF, BYDGF, CFWFF, CMLEF, CNQ, COST, EQX, FRHLF)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 5th:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $11.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $0.20 to $0.40. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $0.65 to $0.80. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $235.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $5.65 to $5.85. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $9.00 to $9.75. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $425.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $7.25 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $255.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $241.00 to $179.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $4.00 to $7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $19.50 to $18.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $1.75 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $2.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

