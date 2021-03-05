Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 5th (ARESF, ATHOF, BDRBF, BYDGF, CFWFF, CMLEF, CNQ, COST, EQX, FRHLF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 5th:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $11.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $0.20 to $0.40. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $0.65 to $0.80. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $235.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $5.65 to $5.85. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $9.00 to $9.75. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $425.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $7.25 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $255.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $241.00 to $179.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $4.00 to $7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $19.50 to $18.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $1.75 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $2.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

