Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 5th (ARGX, ATEC, BT.A, CHUY, COST, CUTR, EVK, FLGT, GCO, IFXA)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 5th:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $42.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $430.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $43.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.20 ($8.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €82.80 ($97.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

