Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 5th (ARGX, ATEC, BT.A, CHUY, COST, CUTR, EVK, FLGT, GCO, IFXA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 5th:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

was given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $42.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $430.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $43.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.20 ($8.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €82.80 ($97.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

