Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 5th (ABEV, BJ, EVTCY, LYFT, MA, NOKIA, TCOM, UBER, VERX, VG)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 5th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $76.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Truist from $415.00 to $450.00.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.40 ($4.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $38.50 to $46.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $76.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.75 to $18.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.