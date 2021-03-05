Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 5th (ABEV, BJ, EVTCY, LYFT, MA, NOKIA, TCOM, UBER, VERX, VG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 5th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $76.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Truist from $415.00 to $450.00.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.40 ($4.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $38.50 to $46.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $76.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.75 to $18.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00.

