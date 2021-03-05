Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pure Storage (PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Pure Storage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

2/22/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $32.00.

2/11/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,448,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $8,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,486. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Pure Storage by 651.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 26,973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

