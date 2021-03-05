Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $414.00 to $519.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $240.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $410.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $430.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $390.00.

2/12/2021 – Roku had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

1/25/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $380.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Roku is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $180.00 to $365.00.

1/13/2021 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $275.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/11/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $375.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $375.00 to $460.00.

1/7/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $352.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roku is benefiting from increased ARPU and user engagement owing to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Additionally, The Roku Channel is witnessing a surge in premium subscription signups, which is a major positive. Moreover, streaming hours growth is likely to boost TV streaming advertising on Roku’s platform, driving advertising revenues in the near term. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in advertising revenues due to video ad campaign cancellations or delayed starts from categories like travel, theatrical and automotive is an overhang. Moreover, cost escalations resulting from increased marketing expenses related to international expansion and content additions are expected to keep margins under pressure. Notably, the company scrapped its 2020 guidance due to coronavirus-led uncertainties.”

1/5/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $414.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.55. 305,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,756. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of -418.51 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.79 and a 200 day moving average of $289.26.

Get Roku Inc alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.