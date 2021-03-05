Investors Buy High Volume of DENTSPLY SIRONA Call Options (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,179 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 706 call options.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,041,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,310,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after acquiring an additional 92,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,423,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. 140,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,956. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

