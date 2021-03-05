Investors Buy Large Volume of Evergy Call Options (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,275 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 983% compared to the average volume of 210 call options.

EVRG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after buying an additional 64,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.