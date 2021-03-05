Investors Buy Large Volume of Five Prime Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 21,999 put options on the company. This is an increase of 13,233% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,987,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPRX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

