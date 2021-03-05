Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 45,274 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 17,413 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. 1,108,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,890,132. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

