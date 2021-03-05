Investors Purchase High Volume of Gartner Call Options (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 622 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 887% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.
Shares of IT stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.91. 9,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,142. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
