Investors Purchase High Volume of Gartner Call Options (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 622 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 887% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

Shares of IT stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.91. 9,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,142. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.