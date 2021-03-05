Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 718 call options.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,146,523 shares of company stock valued at $114,064,588 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,831. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.