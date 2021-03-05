Investors Purchase Large Volume of Oil States International Call Options (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,197 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,141% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $8.97. 95,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $547.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

