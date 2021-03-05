Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Reaches $0.23

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $27.95 million and approximately $8,915.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00751418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,245,774 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

