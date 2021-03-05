IOST (IOST) Tops One Day Volume of $792.89 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $782.02 million and approximately $792.89 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00752337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00042850 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

