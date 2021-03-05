IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $269.83 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $269.83 million and $23.97 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

