iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Price Up 7%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares rose 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.96 and last traded at $120.50. Approximately 700,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,378,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.61.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.04.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iRobot by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

