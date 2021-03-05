Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner Acquires 175,000 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRWD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,607. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.