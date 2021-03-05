Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner Acquires 175,000 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
IRWD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,607. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.